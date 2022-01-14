GQ has called the pocket square, “an indispensable tool for defining a man of style these days,” and we couldn’t agree more. But Declan makes no ordinary pocket square. Built with a proprietary M120 polishing microfiber (their thinnest ever) these particular essentials tie it all together, while doubling as a handy essential for keeping glasses, lenses, and phone screens sparkling clean with ease. All this, without sacrificing the ultra-thin profile and soft feel of traditional silk pocket squares. So add one to your EDC, and you’ll have everything you need to wipe away your your shades clear, or clean the dirt from your camera right in your pocket.