If you’ve ever treated yourself to a meal at a fancy French restaurant from one of Eater’s top picks around your city — then you can appreciate the culinary expertise that went behind each melt-in-your-mouth morsel. As it turns out, the French know a thing or two about cooking and have for centuries. So when it came time to graduate from scraped up pots and pans to the real deal, we looked no farther than Val-d’Ajol-based kitchenware pros, de Buyer. This family-owned company has been slingin’ high-end cookware since 1830 (!) and we boiled their range down to our two favorite lines: Mineral B Element, made with modern carbon steel that lasts a lifetime, and the Inocuivre line of copper cookware renowned for its even heating and precise cooking. Every de Buyer piece we’ve had the pleasure to sauté, boil, reduce, and fry with is easy to use and maintain, and they all come with an unmistakable je ne sais quoi that only gets better with age.