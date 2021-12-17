After trying out the Carry-All duffel from DB equipment, we got that warm fuzzy feeling like somebody finally gets us—or at least gets how we want our bags to work. Whether for a weekend trip or a gym run, these durable haulers are equipped with loads of internal organization that keeps everything secure in its right place. That means separate pockets for shoes, personal electronics, and a generous main compartment for clothes. So you’ll never lose anything to the depths of your bag when you need to grab it (charging cables, we’re looking at you). For bag junkies like us, it’s a beautiful sight.