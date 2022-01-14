David Kind has long been our favorite eyewear maker for three main reasons: it combines the deft touch of a personal stylist with classic Italian acetate frames and crisp Japanese lenses, along with some pretty kick-ass detailing. However, we've got another reason to love this young Los Angeles optics brand: customizable, made-to-order sun clips. That's right — joining the amazing personalized selections from your David Kind optical stylist, comes a new option (well, old actually, if you consider clip-on sunglasses have been worn by guys like James Dean and Hunter S. Thompson, and is only now making a long overdue comeback) debuting right here on Huckberry, wherein you can choose the sun lens type (standard, mirrored, or polarized) that'll attach to your new RX frames for optimized outdoors performance. Like a convertible for your eyes? We think so.

Everything else in the amazing David Kind experience remains the same, wherein you'll still get a full selection of classic frames (each of which of is fitted with Trivex HD digital lenses, meaning you will, literally, see better) selected for you and sent your way by your personal stylist for less than half the price of comparable designer frames. This intuitive process lets you physically try on up to six different options in the comfort of your own home before making the final decision on the pair you choose to order.

And therein lies the brilliance of David Kind optics — how they've managed to turn buying glasses into a fun experience, that always leaves you looking your best.