Without jetting over to Japan, it used to be near impossible to grab one of Datum’s rugged (and quite stylish too, huh?) packs — until we got our hands on ‘em. And oh man are we glad that we did. Whether it’s the Trecknos Roll Top, or the Transformer-like Deuce Pack that you’re throwing over your shoulder, you can be assured that these bags will hold up to all the wear you can throw their way, and then some. When you read the specs, it all makes sense. Each one is 100% made in the USA from ridiculously-rugged 500 Cordura Nylon with a water-resistant Hypalon lining. And everything down to the zipper pulls shows a perfectionist’s attention to detail. So whether you’re takin’ one of these out for a dayhike, haulin’ it through airport security, or throwing it on for your day-to-day commute, you can be sure it’ll stay strong. Oh, and down the line, in case you do somehow manage to bust your pack, everything Datum makes is backed by a lifetime guarantee.