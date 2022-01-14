When we heard that one of Darn Tough’s customers ran five miles in their socks alone without so much as busting a seam, we knew we had to get ahold of a few pairs. Spun in New England’s last remaining sock mill at the foot of the Green Mountains in Northfield, Vermont, we quickly discovered these babies live up to the hype and then some. And we’re not the only believers – in fact, one third of Cabot Mill’s output is routinely claimed by the US Army, and it ain't hard to see why: these are some of the most battle-ready base layers we’ve ever slipped our dogs into. With a lifetime replacement guarantee if they ever bust (fat chance) Darn Tough’s trail-beating merino hikers and seamless ultra-light runners are an essential part of any outdoorsman's kit. As one of their customers put it “once you’ve worn ‘em, there’s no going back.”