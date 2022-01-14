Dark Seas Division makes some of the coolest nautical-inspired gear we’ve come across in recent times. It’s got just the right mix of comfort, durability, and just a smidge of bad-boy edginess that comes out in their unconventional designs. Founded in 2009 by pro skater Adrian Lopez and inspired by the harbors, piers, beaches and marinas of his hometown in San Diego, Dark Seas Division makes authentic gear that looks good, feels good, and lives up to a demanding lifestyle. The collection is anchored by their no-nonsense stretch board shorts—and we built out our lineup from there for a full kit of nautical apparel that won't fail when the seas get rough.