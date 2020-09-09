  • Exclusive

Danner

Huckberry x Danner - Logger 917

Our newest Danner collab—a reimagined heritage boot, with the all-day comfort of a sneaker

If anyone’s equipped to update the Logger Boot—it’s Danner. After all, their Logger put them on the map in the 1930s when Charles Danner moved to Portland, OR and started shoeing the Pacific Northwest’s hardest working lumbermen. So when we sat down with them to co-design a limited boot just for our shop, we picked a custom version of their 917 Logger—and we’ve been lacing them up almost every day since we got our hands on ‘em. The waterproof, full-grain leather is the quality you’d expect from Danner’s heritage boots. While the lightweight, cushioned sole grounded in Vibram tread feels as comfy as a pick from our sneaker collection. Whether we’re putting in a day’s work in the city or escaping for a day hike on the weekend, this batch of Loggers is built to be with us every step of the way.

  • Exclusive colorway only available at Huckberry in a limited run
  • Strong, durable, and lasting full-grain leather uppers
  • Gore-Tex® liner creates a completely waterproof experience
  • Modernized stitchdown construction with a sleek look and lightweight, flexible finish
  • Lightweight and breathable mesh lining allows for plenty of airflow
  • Ortholite footbed with three layers of varying density foam for maximum cushioning and support
  • Lightweight Vibram® SPE midsole enhances rebound, comfort and support underfoot—created with a unique co-polymer blend of natural and synthetic rubber paired with EVA
  • Vibram® 917 outsole exclusively made for Danner boots featuring their XS Trek rubber with a balance of durability and traction in wet conditions
  • TPU shank provides stability and support for rugged terrain and all-day comfort
  • Includes two pairs of laces and optional kilties that protect the tongue from debris

