Huckberry x Danner - Logger 917

If anyone’s equipped to update the Logger Boot—it’s Danner. After all, their Logger put them on the map in the 1930s when Charles Danner moved to Portland, OR and started shoeing the Pacific Northwest’s hardest working lumbermen. So when we sat down with them to co-design a limited boot just for our shop, we picked a custom version of their 917 Logger—and we’ve been lacing them up almost every day since we got our hands on ‘em. The waterproof, full-grain leather is the quality you’d expect from Danner’s heritage boots. While the lightweight, cushioned sole grounded in Vibram tread feels as comfy as a pick from our sneaker collection. Whether we’re putting in a day’s work in the city or escaping for a day hike on the weekend, this batch of Loggers is built to be with us every step of the way.