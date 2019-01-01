Story
Classic mountain style, modern comfort and damn good looks
Danner’s Performance Heritage line of boots aims to combine their classic styling with lightweight innovation. The 600 model is the perfect example: using the best in modern technology and materials they’ve created a boot that hearkens back to classic boot style but incorporates best-in-class comfort and utility.
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers, the strongest and most durable leather
- Danner Dry 100% waterproof barrier allows moisture to escape without letting water in for a dry and comfortable boot all day long
- Removable Ortholite footbed combines three layers for maximum cushion and support
- Vibram SPE midsole made durable and cushioned rubberized EVA
- Vibram Fuga outsole with self-adapting lugs and specially formulated Megagrip compound for incredible grip on wet and dry surfaces
- Low profile for everyday wear
- Includes two lace options
- 39 oz per pair
- 4.5” height
Materials
- Full-grain leather
- Danner Dry lining
- Ortholite memory foam footbed
- EVA midsole and outsole
Sizing
- The Danner Mountain 600 fits slightly large, size down one half size for the best fit
- If you’re on the fence between two sizes, order both and take advantage of our free returns to try them both out
CARE
- Keep your boots clean with a clean cloth or brush
- Always allow the leather to air dry
- Extend the life of your boots by treating the leather with a mink oil or all-natural leather conditioner
