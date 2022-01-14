At the height of the Great Depression, Charles Danner moved west to Portland, OR with a simple yet bold mission—to make the most durable, capable logging boots in the country. Generations of Pacific Northwest loggers could tell you he did just that. And military servicemen and avid hikers could tell you Danner’s mission grew to outfit them as well. Today, nearly a hundred years later, they’re still handbuilding iconic hiking and logging boots in Portland—while also forging new paths in lightweight hybrid boots for the trail and city. Hands down, there are few boots better than these to lace up for your next adventure.