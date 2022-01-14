Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Danner

Danner

At the height of the Great Depression, Charles Danner moved west to Portland, OR with a simple yet bold mission—to make the most durable, capable logging boots in the country. Generations of Pacific Northwest loggers could tell you he did just that. And military servicemen and avid hikers could tell you Danner’s mission grew to outfit them as well. Today, nearly a hundred years later, they’re still handbuilding iconic hiking and logging boots in Portland—while also forging new paths in lightweight hybrid boots for the trail and city. Hands down, there are few boots better than these to lace up for your next adventure.

  • Exclusive
Danner x Huckberry - Vertigo 917 'Gold Rush'

Danner

Danner x Huckberry - Vertigo 917 'Gold Rush'$245.00
Logger 917

Danner

Logger 917$240.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Danner - Logger 917

Danner

Huckberry x Danner - Logger 917$245.00
Cloud Cap

Danner

Cloud Cap$132.98 $190.00
Cloud Cap

Danner

Cloud Cap$104.98 $190.00
Vertigo 917

Danner

Vertigo 917$167.98 $240.00
Vertigo 917

Danner

Vertigo 917$240.00
Free Spirit

Danner

Free Spirit$129.98 $200.00
Trail 2650 Campo

Danner

Trail 2650 Campo$140.00
Skyridge

Danner

Skyridge$103.98 $160.00
Free Spirit

Danner

Free Spirit$109.98 $200.00
Caprine

Danner

Caprine$82.98 $150.00
Trail 2650 Campo

Danner

Trail 2650 Campo$111.98 $160.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon