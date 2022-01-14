Daniel Wellington is an intriguing gentleman from the British Isles who could give “The Most Interesting Man in the World” a run for his money. Well-traveled, and with a confident pulse on the finer things in life, Wellington is well-known for wearing his favorite watches on old, weathered NATO style straps. So when DW founder Filip Tysander began designing an elegant timepiece that could be dressed-up or down with ease, he turned to his old friend Daniel for inspiration — and the Daniel Wellington watch was born. Each Eggshell White dial in the classic DW collection matches as effortlessly with a suit and leather band as it does with swim trunks and a rugged British-Navy NATO strap (you know, just like the one Sean Connery famously strapped on in Goldfinger). Reliable Japanese quartz movements ensure supreme accuracy for years on end, and a slim profile and minimalist aesthetic render this a watch an iconic style essential for any occasion. Whether it’s a black-tie affair or a day at the beach (or a black-tie affair at the beach), the Daniel Wellington watch is as confident and comfortable as the man who inspired it.
