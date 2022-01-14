Like Pop always said, the right tool can shave hours off any job. Since we can’t carry ‘em all, all the time, we’ve always relied on a solid multi-tool. Only problem is, it seems like the older we get, the less useful they get: either they’re too clunky to carry or too flimsy to really be any good. That was, until we heard one word: Dango. Guided by the belief that “a wallet is a person’s most basic tool”—and a solid background solving everyday problems through design—the guys at Dango have engineered what just might be the most useful wallet we’ve ever offered.





Where most folks would (and do) just take a multi-tool and toss it into the wallet—the San Francisco-based designers meticulously built it in, using the 6061 aerospace aluminum frame as both a handle and leverage device. With a bevy of useful functions, including a bottle opener, hex wrench, screwdriver, saw, and more, we’ve found we’re whipping ‘em out all day long. Add top grain leather card slots, mil-spec hardware and a flexible silicone band that holds your cash (or a few more cards) securely in place, and you’ve got a wallet with a real edge. This season Dango’s arsenal has grown even stronger. There’s the M1 Maverick Bifold, a streamlined version of the D01, in a vertical wallet design boasting an anodized aluminum frame and top-grain leather. Then there’s the M1 Maverick Bifold - Spec Ops—a bigger, badder version of the original M1, constructed with 10+ emergency functions and a bulletproof DTEX material. Weighing in right around 5 oz., they pack a Bruce Lee-style punch into a convenient, compact size. Daaaamn, Dango.