Road Trip Hits Car Air Freshener

We first became fans of D.S. & Durga when we discovered their enchanting candles that blend scents intended to stir your imagination and transport you to other places. So when they developed their Road Trip Hits collection of air fresheners, which lets you enjoy their most-popular scents when you’re out and about, we knew we had to have them. Throw one in your car and see how fragrance has the power to take you to Brooklyn or the Big Sur, even when you’re stopped at a red light.