    D.S. & Durga

    Road Trip Hits Car Air Freshener

    Take the mesmerizing scents of a master candlemaker with you on the road

    We first became fans of D.S. & Durga when we discovered their enchanting candles that blend scents intended to stir your imagination and transport you to other places. So when they developed their Road Trip Hits collection of air fresheners, which lets you enjoy their most-popular scents when you’re out and about, we knew we had to have them. Throw one in your car and see how fragrance has the power to take you to Brooklyn or the Big Sur, even when you’re stopped at a red light.

    • A collection of five air fresheners for different moods and occasions
    • Big Sur After Rain: an earthy scent that blends coastal rain, eucalyptus, and magnolia
    • Concrete After Lightning: a refreshing scent that evokes a summer day right after a rainstorm
    • Wild Brooklyn Lavender: an herbal scent that balances lavender with notes of vetiver and asphalt
    • Portable Fireplace: a smoky scent rich with notes of pine, cedar, and birch
    • ’85 Diesel: a musky scent that blends well-worn leather with white violet

    Rose Atlantic

    D.S. & Durga

    Rose Atlantic$175.00
    Big Sur After Rain Hand Soap

    D.S. & Durga

    Big Sur After Rain Hand Soap$35.00
    85' Diesel

    D.S. & Durga

    85' Diesel$42.00 $65.00
    Greatest Hits Vol. 1

    D.S. & Durga

    Greatest Hits Vol. 1$60.00
    I Don't Know What

    D.S. & Durga

    I Don't Know What$175.00
    Spirit Lamp Candle

    D.S. & Durga

    Spirit Lamp Candle$65.00
    Bergamot Superior Candle 7oz

    D.S. & Durga

    Bergamot Superior Candle 7oz$65.00
    Tomb of the Eagles Candle

    D.S. & Durga

    Tomb of the Eagles Candle$65.00
    Radio Bombay

    D.S. & Durga

    Radio Bombay$175.00
    Cowboy Grass

    D.S. & Durga

    Cowboy Grass$175.00
    Bowmakers

    D.S. & Durga

    Bowmakers$175.00
    Debaser

    D.S. & Durga

    Debaser$175.00
