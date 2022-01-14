In the artisanal chocolate-induced haze of the modern world of convenience, we often forget that there’s another kind of luxury — an old world kind — that’s rooted in tradition, romance and a history of deeply felt experience. The supreme comfort of well-constructed linen sheets, like those crafted by Sydney, Australia brand Cultiver, falls squarely into this category. Far from the crisp cotton of so many anonymous hotel suites, their French flax linen bedding (sometimes affectionately called “wrinkly sheets” by devotees) conjures memories of long, lazy mornings, fresh coastal air and seaside breakfasts-in-bed.





Naturally, there's a reason for all that romance beyond our seaside nostalgia. The soft, slubby fibers of linen are two to three times stronger than those of cotton, so it regulates your temperature better while you sleep and feels more breathable — and it can absorb up to 20% of its own weight in moisture without feeling damp. Since linen’s fibers are longer and stronger as well, Cultiver’s sheets get softer with every wash, and their weight and texture cling to your body instead of slipping off the bed. Some people even call linen a “super fabric,” because it vibrates at a higher molecular frequency than other fibers and has healing properties. We don’t know about all that, but there’s one thing we do know — with comfort like this back at the nest, we’ll be indulging in more of the greatest luxury of all: a good night’s sleep.