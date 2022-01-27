In the food industry, transparency and convenience rarely go together. If you want to be sure you're getting the best quality food sourced from ethical producers, you usually have to do the legwork yourself, which burns a lot of time and money. Crowd Cow is a food delivery service dedicated to delicious, high-quality food sustainably sourced from responsible producers, and they are up front about where each product comes from—down to the exact farm. And since the food comes right to your doorstep you get access to the best farms and fisheries in the world without leaving the house. The Weekend Brunch package bundles together the perfect ingredients for the late-morning meal of your dreams—including waffles, sausage, bacon, quiche, and wild coho salmon.