We’re not the judge-y type, but we have to admit there’s some truth to the old adage that says you can always judge a man by his shoes. It’s hard to argue with how the right pair of shoes can elevate your entire wardrobe, and no one understands that better than Crosby Square.

As far back as 1932, America’s most stylish guys have trusted Crosby Square for their sharp, timeless style and unbeatable craftsmanship. Hell, even President Harry Truman had a few pairs in his closet. Several generations later, the brand is still synonymous with stylish footwear. Combining good looks with surprising versatility, fall’s newest styles are some of their best yet—in fact, we love them so much we got you first dibs before anyone else.

Crosby’s fall lineup is a proverbial harvest cornucopia—truly a shoe or boot for all tastes. Make a statement that’s bound to be heard in the Conroy Wingtip Boot, or upgrade to the elegant Tanger Oxford, a refined team player equipped to run support for both slacks and chinos. No matter which style you choose, your wardrobe will take a huge step in the right direction.

