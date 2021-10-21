Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, there’s no denying ‘em. While the rest of us watched them come and go as a “so ugly they’re kinda cool” fad over the years, Crocs has been quietly keeping legions of hospitality, healthcare, and restaurant workers comfortable in their non-slip, no-nonsense clogs. People who are on their feet all day demand comfort, and Crocs’ key to delivering it is their proprietary Croslite™ foam that provides a cushioned, supportive step. That comfort only gets better the more you wear them—the foam footbed molds to the shape of your foot over time, giving you a custom fit. The Classic Lined Clog has all of the comfort of the original with an added fuzzy liner so you can stay nice and warm in cold weather.