Crocs

Classic Clog

$50.00

Color: Black

The legendary clog that’s done it all, from line cook’s feet at your favorite taco joint to Fashion Week runways in Paris

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, to those in the know there’s no denying ‘em. While the rest of us watched their clogs come and go as a “so ugly they’re kinda cool” fad over the years, Crocs has been quietly keeping legions of hospitality, healthcare, and restaurant workers comfortable in their non-slip, no-nonsense clogs. People who are on their feet all day demand comfort, and Crocs’ key to delivering it is their proprietary Croslite™ foam that provides a cushioned, supportive step. That comfort only gets better the more you wear them—the foam footbed molds to the shape of your foot over time, giving you a custom fit. Their Classic Clog is the one that started it all, the original foam boat shoe whose comfort and utility have made it a favorite around the world.

  • Fully molded Croslite™ foam upper for all-day cushioning and support
  • Pivoting heel strap gives you a secure fit
  • Slides on easy and wears even easier thanks to the lightweight build
  • Water-friendly and buoyant, great for any activity near or on the water
  • Ventilation ports for breathability and to shed water
  • Cleans up in a snap, just spray them down with the hose
  • Antimicrobial foam material resists odors and bacteria

