Love ‘em or hate ‘em, to those in the know there’s no denying ‘em. While the rest of us watched their clogs come and go as a “so ugly they’re kinda cool” fad over the years, Crocs has been quietly keeping legions of hospitality, healthcare, and restaurant workers comfortable in their non-slip, no-nonsense clogs. People who are on their feet all day demand comfort, and Crocs’ key to delivering it is their proprietary Croslite™ foam that provides a cushioned, supportive step. That comfort only gets better the more you wear them—the foam footbed molds to the shape of your foot over time, giving you a custom fit. Their Classic Clog is the one that started it all, the original foam boat shoe whose comfort and utility have made it a favorite around the world.