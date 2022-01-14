If there’s one pair of shoes that can unite you, your buddy living off the grid in a roof tent, that creative director you follow for style tips, and your sweet old mom and dad: it’s Crocs. They’re shoes that know exactly what they are, and aren’t pretending to be anything else. And what they are is mind-blowingly comfortable. Their cushy design is molded from a featherweight, floatable rubber you can wear all day, get dirty, and hose off in a few seconds. So they’re an ideal lounge shoe whether you’re kicking back at home or honing your open-fire cooking skills at a campsite upstate. Just don’t be surprised when your trusty pair of Crocs becomes the cornerstone of your footwear rotation.