“The Perfect Polo” - Details Magazine

God bless Texas. The humble polo may be the most misunderstood menswear staple, thanks to a generation of boathouse bullies and wall street wolves, but thanks to Austin-based Criquet, the classic is back. Inspired by a yearning for the natty duds once worn by their grandfathers and enflamed by grainy shots of icons like Sinatra and Martin in the sporting standard, the good ol’ boys at Austin’s Criquet have painstakingly rebuilt the polo, better than it ever was. More than a few folks have fallen in love with their ultra-soft organic cotton, trimly modern realization, including laid-back Texas native and actor Luke Wilson, whose serious attachment to Criquet’s polos lead to an investment in the company’s future. So whether you’re roaming the lone star state, where exposed arms are always in season, or layering up for the dance floor, go ahead, baby, pull one on and loosen up.

