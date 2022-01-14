The best solutions to life's problems are usually the simplest ones. And those are just the type of solutions that Craighill Co. specializes in creating. The contemporary design studio has a knack for producing distinctive objects that are imbued with a simple beauty and functionality. From the raw, twisted metal of the bottle openers and money clips to the folded leather stash boxes to the solid walnut trays, each minimalist design stands on its own with no need for special finishes to set itself apart from the pack. It's this timeless, yet utilitarian beauty that makes these made-in-the-USA goods the perfect upgrades to your EDC.