Homebrewing can be a messy and over-complicated process that leads to a sink full of dirty pots and jugs and a house full of unhappy roommates (or worse, an unhappy significant other). Craft-A-Brew wasn’t down with that, so they put together a line of all-in-one kits that streamlined the equipment, ingredients and process to give amateur brewers the tools they needed to make excellent beer without breaking the bank or breaking up with their housemates.

They took their next innovation in homebrewing to Kickstarter and crushed their $50,000 goal, raising over $375,000 for the Catalyst Fermentation System. It's a complete homebrewing kit that takes its design cues from the tools used by the big boys and has all the equipment the homebrewer needs to make five gallons of craft brew — that’s four twelve packs, or eight sixers, or, in other words, a lot of beer. More than enough to haul some to the next backyard barbecue or house party and impress the guests with your high-quality beer. Cheers.