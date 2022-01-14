It’s one thing for lightweight, all-weather outerwear to be tested in the wild and approved by our cast of in-house trail blazers, but it’s a whole different animal when said gear is helping people across the globe. This is exactly what happens thanks to Cotopaxi. Founded in Salt Lake City, the brand supports poverty alleviation initiatives across the globe in the areas of health, education and livelihoods. Plus, the brand stands behind its products with a 61 year warranty.



This time around, we’re introducing some exceptional jackets and packs. Old Man Winter is definitely headed straight for us, and we think you’ll love this rugged, yet lightweight outerwear. Just look at the Kusa. It’s a featherweight warrior that’s filled with llama fibers, which still insulate when wet and offer twice as much warmth as some of the best synthetic ones out there. Other noteworthy additions are the Altiplano Vest (a cold weather fleece layer that features Polartec® Alpha® insulation), and the Nazca 24 (a sturdy, pack-suitcase hybrid for safely storing your overnight essentials). These guys really don’t mess around.



Cotopaxi is young and hungry to change the world, by creating "gear for good". We were proud to be the first online retailer to work with them, and we’re proud to share their gear with y’all again. Because it’s win-win, not just for you, but for a families in need across the globe.