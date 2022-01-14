Corter Leather is a company with humble beginnings. Its first collection of belts and wallets were made on a small desk in a college bedroom in Allston, Massachusetts. Having gained a significant following over the years for their unique craftsmanship and attention to detail, Corter Leather is now an entirely solar-powered leather goods company based out of Cape Cod. Using only traditional, time-honored methods and tools, everything that leaves Corter’s workshop is meticulously handmade with care — from the California and Georgia metal trimmings that are designed in-house, to the strongest leather material sourced from around the world. Their signature bottlehook is a longtime Huckberry favorite and is sure to go fast. Built to wear-in and gather rich patina with age, Corter Leather offers a timeless take on wardrobe and EDC essentials that will serve you better with each passing day.