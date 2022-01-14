Headquartered in the heart of New York City’s Garment District, Corridor has exploded over the past few years—going from a small line of shirts to a full blown collection of handsome menswear and timeless, well-made footwear. Their special sauce? An ace team of designers who put about as much time into getting a shirt just right as most designer brands would put into making a tailored suit. Plus, their immediate neighborhood is a fashion mecca, offering close relationships with some of the world’s best fabric importers and clothiers. That’s why whenever you throw on one of their garments it’s bound to become a fast favorite, with the impressive combo of perfect fit, range of motion, and materials built for the long haul.