The founder of Corral Made, Jose Hernandez, was raised by his grandfather — a man who believed that there were only two choices when it came to buying goods: buy it from someone else knowing you’ll soon have to replace it, or make it yourself and have it last a lifetime. Based just down the road in Santa Cruz, Jose has taken what he learned from years of studying his grandfather’s trade, and now handcrafts his very own collection of handsome leather bags. Each bag is made using only the finest American-sourced leathers, and is proudly built one piece at a time right here in California. Both the classic Friedman Briefcase, and the stylish Carter Weekender feature solid brass, nickel, and copper hardware, ensuring that your straps and zippers are rugged enough to withstand whatever the road throws at you. So go ahead — grab one of the only bags that’s built so tough it’ll outlast you.