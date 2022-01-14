Sometimes you’ve gotta take matters into your own hands: We really wanted a stylish, comfortable layer for transitional springtime weather, so we teamed up with our buds at Copin Sportswear to make a piece that falls just on the jacket side of shirt-jacket. With a tailored fit, heavyweight 9oz. brushed cotton construction, and perfectly executed details like the low profile welt pockets, it’s bound to become a wardrobe staple.





Copin Sportswear embodies the old adage “talk less, say more” throughout their whole line. Sure, the brand could go on and on about their ethically-sourced fabrics or their socially responsible factories. But instead of loudly tooting their own horn, Copin pours their time and effort into developing unique materials and precise fits. The result is handsome clothing that speaks for itself. Beyond the aforementioned collaboration jacket, they’re also bringing a new Merino Blend Tee, combining the softness of cotton with the temperature regulation of wool to create a super versatile basic.