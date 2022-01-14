Copin Denim founder Brian Rather had one goal: to make jeans with a modern, tailored fit, using only the finest selvage denim from around the world. Today, Copin does just that — at a price that sets them apart from the pack.



With Copin, you’re not going to find any showy labels or excess fluff — just good, clean jeans that focus on fit rather than frills. We’ve been wearing Copin since they launched a couple years back, and we’re convinced they’re one of the unsung heroes of the denim market. All of Copin’s stitching is done locally right here in SF, and they make special use of rare and unique fabrics like white oak raw selvedge. Elevate your wardrobe for those weekend or weeknight adventures. See you out there.