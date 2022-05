Even Houdini had to start somewhere, and if this had existed back in 1890, we bet he’d have started right here. With a clear case so you can see the tumblers and springs in action, Cool Material’s Lock Pick Training Kit comes complete with a tension wrench and four picks. Hone your keyless entry skills now and not only will a lost key never stand in your way, you’ll gain a pretty impressive life skill that may eventually save the day.