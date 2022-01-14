In an area where most people practice willful ignorance, Conway Electric saw opportunity. What’s the one thing you never see in magazine photographs of beautiful homes? A tangle of power cords shoved messily underneath the desk or behind the TV console. Yet those tangles seem to be a painful reality in most homes and offices we see. If we can't get rid of the cables that power our lives, why not make them something beautiful to look at instead of hiding ‘em away?

Using US-made components like 16-gauge cotton-covered industrial power cord, cast aluminum housing and stainless steel covers from small, local manufacturing partners, Conway Electric builds extension cords and USB chargers with a mid-century modern aesthetic that won't ruin the clean looks of your home or workspace. Your office space shouldn’t look like Office Space after all, so kick that crappy power bar to the curb and upgrade to something that you can feel proud of.