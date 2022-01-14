We’ve been fans of Comfortable Club since they first appeared on our radar with their super comfortable boxers (they used to be called Comfortable Boxer Co. after all) made using modal instead of cotton, for a silky smooth, cool, dry feeling that also happens to be really durable and eco-friendly. Now they’ve upped the ante, adding even more super comfy styles the lineup, like the Bliss boxer briefs and trunks that include an innovative horizontal fly for improved “access”, and the lounge pants, the ultimate pants for lazing around the house on weekend morning. And since the brand doesn't spend millions paying famous athletes to prance around in its product, the price remains wallet-friendly.