Underwear is a tricky value proposition. You don't want to skimp on quality when it's going to be holding your future generations all day long, but you also don't want to spend a ton of cash on something that's only going to be seen by you and a few ahem lucky others. Comfortable Boxer Co. set out to find the sweet spot where quality and affordability intersect and if you ask us, they nailed it.





Starting with a super soft blend that’s 90% modal (an eco-friendly, naturally-derived rayon that's silky smooth) and 10% elastane, and then adding smart design features like a front pouch that keeps things securely in place, Comfort Boxer Co. brings it all together in one seamless, seriously comfortable boxer brief. And since the brand doesn't spend millions paying famous athletes to prance around in its product, the price remains wallet-friendly. Further adding to the value is the durability of the boxers: The modal fabric stays cool, dry, and is resistant to fading and shrinkage. Because if there's one thing we don't want to see in our boxers, it's shrinkage.





