A name that carries a lot of weight in the outdoor industry, Columbia is no stranger to pushing the boundaries. So we weren’t shocked when we saw their cutting-edge hybrid hikers—it’s this kind of innovation that’s made Columbia a dependable brand for over 80 years. Rather than resting on their laurels, they’ve stayed hungry and current, and Columbia’s waterproof knit hiking boots are proof positive for their tenacity. Current in looks yet modern in technology, these are the boots to tackle city pavement, marshy creek beds, and rocky trails in stride. Best yet, the handsome knit uppers and modern cushioned midsole mask just how innovative they are—these bad boys are 100% waterproof and include a thermal lining. Stylish, innovative, and built with expert craftsmanship, Columbia’s crack at modern hikers are everything we’ve come to expect from them.