Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Columbia

Columbia

A name that carries a lot of weight in the outdoor industry, Columbia is no stranger to pushing the boundaries. So we weren’t shocked when we saw their cutting-edge hybrid hikers—it’s this kind of innovation that’s made Columbia a dependable brand for over 80 years. Rather than resting on their laurels, they’ve stayed hungry and current, and Columbia’s waterproof knit hiking boots are proof positive for their tenacity. Current in looks yet modern in technology, these are the boots to tackle city pavement, marshy creek beds, and rocky trails in stride. Best yet, the handsome knit uppers and modern cushioned midsole mask just how innovative they are—these bad boys are 100% waterproof and include a thermal lining. Stylish, innovative, and built with expert craftsmanship, Columbia’s crack at modern hikers are everything we’ve come to expect from them.

Bummer. No products are currently available from Columbia

Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:

Shop Today's Just Landed Gear

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon