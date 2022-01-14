Scott Hofert is an old soul who appreciates anything built for the long-haul. When he couldn’t find leather goods that would last him more than a few short months, he set off on a search that took him to over 40 countries, spanning the first half of his career. When he later returned to the States with nothing that met the quality he demanded, he founded ColsenKeane Leather and began making his own line of goods. In the past three years, the family-owned business has grown a reputation for craftsmanship that has earned it international acclaim. It’s easy to see why — the Moleskine cover is rugged enough to be passed down for the notebooks of future generations, and the signature trucker wallet wears in better with each passing year. We’re proud to introduce to the Huckberry store these are heirloom-quality leather goods, made just the way they used to be.