You’ve heard of terroir. It’s the idea that an item is intrinsically linked to its geographic origin — that its flavors, characteristics, and most unique details are a part of where it came from. Although terroir usually refers to things like wine and cheese, Collective Quarterly takes it and uses it to tell stories.

For each quarterly CQ issue, the small team of artists, writers, and friends chooses a destination and, very simply, go there. From an art town in West Texas (Issue 0) to mountain encampments in Montana (Issue 1), CQ works with local artisans and makers to create in and explore their often-overlooked destinations at the source. These efforts result in a 200-page ode to travel and design and a line of products seamlessly integrated in the destination — think Merino wool blankets, notebooks, and one-of-a-kind prints.

A rule CQ lives by, you must “always go” to a place to understand it. But with one of these issues in hand, a Saturday morning of armchair adventuring comes in as the next best thing.