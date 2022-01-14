Heralded as the first ever basketball shoe, the once extinct Colchester Rubber Co. has stormed back in a grand fashion with their heritage High Top style leading the charge. They developed the shoe only one year after the original “13 Rules of Basketball” were compiled into a book by Dr. James Naismith, and only 50 miles away from his homecourt YMCA in Springfield, MA.



Fast forward to 2004 where an estate sale in southern California had a pair of their original 1892 Colchester High Tops on sale, and this discovery sparked a comeback for the OG basketball sneaker. Now, with a built-in arch and cushioned insole, this vintage footwear icon is much more apt at keeping your feet comfy around the city instead of taking a beating on the hardwood—yet the style is just as classic. Like the sport itself, these casual sneakers are undeniably an American original.