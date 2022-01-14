A lot of companies talk the sustainable talk, but very few walk the walk like Coalatree. They’re fiercely committed to using renewable energy sources, sourcing recycled materials for their products, and supporting initiatives around the world that help improve the livelihood of their farmers. With a dual-focus on maintaining a healthy planet and crafting some of the best technical gear out there, they’ve created a pretty kickass line of eco-conscious apparel. Just look at one of our favorites — the Trailhead Adventure Pant, named the “best hiking pant for 2017” by Outside Magazine and Kickstarter’s highest funded technical pant, ever. They’re designed with four-way stretch, water and tear-resistant fabric that goes wherever you do — from bouldering to office outings. On the rare occasion that you’re not wearing them, you can pack them down and fold them neatly into the right pocket for easy storage. With some of the best outdoor gear in the market and a passion for earth-friendly fabrication, we’re pumped to be working with these guys.