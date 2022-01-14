The Click & Grow Smart Garden is like the crockpot of herb gardens: set it and forget it and in a couple weeks—during which you barely have to lift a finger—you have fresh herbs and vegetables on demand. The ingenious system leverages over three years of science and technology R&D, most notably in their engineered nanotech growth medium, to supply all the light, water, oxygen, and nutrients your plants need to grow healthy and strong and bear fresh herbs and vegetables in no time. Not content to stop there, C&G worked with engineers on the cutting edge of LED tech to design lights that look natural and cost less than five bucks to power—for an entire year. From mini tomatoes to oregano, bok choy to rosemary, their wide selection of seed pods has a couple things for everyone so you can customize your garden to your tastes and favorite dishes. So next time you’re whipping up a batch of your Famous Chili in your actual crockpot, grab a little fresh oregano from your Smart Garden to give it a little somethin’ special—just don’t drop the whole pot before you make it to the table.