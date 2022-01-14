We can’t say we’re surprised, but pro skater Geoff Rowley has shifted from death-defying sessions on his skateboard to something even more badass. His outdoor gear company Civilware has everyone in our office whipped into a frenzy thanks to its selection of hardcore, yet handsome, 100% USA-made knives. The easy road for someone like Rowley would be to simply slap the name he’s made for himself on t-shirts and cash out. But as his mile-long medical records show, he’s never been about doing things the easy way. With Civilware, Rowley has combined a well-documented habit of “going big” with his lifelong passion for hunting to create this line of burly blades built for a lifetime of service. The impeccable quality of these knives is unrivaled at their price level thanks to Civilware’s direct-to-consumer business model. Pretty astonishing, considering every component from the stainless steel in their proprietary blade design to the disaster-proof G10 fiberglass handle is proudly manufactured in the USA. Rowley himself put it this way, “You can forget the pre-conceived notion that Civilware is just another outdoor brand, we’re much more than that.” Pick one up and start defying expectations yourself.