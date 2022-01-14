Humans have communicated with flags for thousands of years, rallying behind them, using them to identify friend from foe. Wearing a flag lets people know who you are and what you stand for. When Civil Standard founder Trevor Henry moved to Boston, he already had strong allegiances elsewhere but wanted to rep his newfound home. And so, Civil Standard was born as a way to tip your hat so to speak, to the places you love.





New to the collection this spring are two patriotic additions. You might recognize the Join, Or Die cap, with Ben Franklin’s historic snake illustration from 1754, the first depiction of the British colonies as a unified body that would eventually become, you know, the United States of America. The second addition is the Navy Jack cap with the iconic “Don’t Tread On Me” snake over the 13 stripes of the original colonies. This design has a history of use by the US Navy dating back to 1776, making it a damn good way to show your true colors. Fly your flag with pride.