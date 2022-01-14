Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

CHUP

CHUP

Superfine foot garb handcrafted in Japan in a slew of extra-cuff-worthy designs? We had only one word: Gimme.

With designs inspired by tribal and indigenous art from around the world, every CHUP sock is a unique gem, worthy of the Japanese tradition of going shoeless. Like a good pair of bespoke gloves, their exceptionally tight weave molds to your feet as you wear ‘em. When you take sock-making as seriously as CHUP does, handcrafting each pair with meticulous attention to detail at every step of the process, it’s only possible to make a few pairs of socks each day. These are our new favorite socks around HBHQ, and to be honest we had a hard time sharing the limited supply we got our hands on, but here they are in all of their small-batch, handcrafted glory.

Suerte

CHUP

Suerte$24.98 $35.00
Chinle

CHUP

Chinle$22.98 $35.00
Firande

CHUP

Firande$18.98 $35.00
Chinle

CHUP

Chinle$22.98 $35.00
Chinle

CHUP

Chinle$25.98 $35.00
Rento

CHUP

Rento$24.98 $35.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon