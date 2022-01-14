When a brand comes with a seal of approval from one of our favorite designers (looking at you, Stephen Kenn) it goes without saying that we’re going sit up and take a closer look. And when we got our hands on some of Chris Earl’s refined home goods — think hand-thrown ceramics, brass-detailed tableware, and minimalist wood furniture — well, we were hooked.



After kicking off his career as a chef in Chicago, Chris transitioned to making furniture, inspired by the culture of his childhood home of Papua New Guinea, described as “a place where creating objects is about fulfilling a purpose, creating story, and building community.” Now based in Los Angeles, Chris incorporates elements of each place into his simple, design-forward aesthetic. Whether it’s an American walnut bar cart or a set of hand-thrown serving bowls, each object’s usefulness is only matched by its beauty — meaning that even when not in use, they’ll rest easy in your home as timeless works of art.



Click to learn more about Chris Earl.