When CHANNELLOCK built their first pair of pliers, the Wright Brothers hadn’t even started making airplanes yet. Built on the grit, grease, and innovative know-how of hard working Americans everywhere, they’ve spent the last 125 years outfitting the US with the right tools for any and every job. Founded in 1886 by George B. DeArment, CHANNELLOCK followed the guiding principles that people are more important than machines and that dedication to excellence is the surest way to success. Today, the company, which is run by 5th generation DeArments, supplies time-tested tools for everything from yard work and household DIY to the perfect assistant for under the hood. Their famous pliers, proudly made here in Meadville PA, are an iconic example of American ingenuity– they say that if you hold one up to your ear, you can hear the sound of America working. In time for fix-it season, we’ve got their pliers and an assortment of tool rolls and wrench sets that will provide just enough incentive to start, add, or upgrade your tool cabinet.