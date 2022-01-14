Huaraches are kind of like Champagne because 1) they’re light and refreshing on a hot day, and 2) they’re only real huaraches if they’re made in a specific way passed down for generations. Chamula Huaraches, thankfully, are the real deal. They’re handmade and handwoven from durable, veg-tanned leathers in Michoacán, Mexico—the same region where Native Mexicans have been weaving leather huaraches since pre-Columbian times. Worn by farm workers for centuries because of their durability and breezy comfort in the heat, they eventually spread around the globe on the feet of surfers in the 1960s. If you’re looking for authentic, artisan-crafted huaraches—Chamulas are it.