Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Chamula

Chamula

Huaraches are kind of like Champagne because 1) they’re light and refreshing on a hot day, and 2) they’re only real huaraches if they’re made in a specific way passed down for generations. Chamula Huaraches, thankfully, are the real deal. They’re handmade and handwoven from durable, veg-tanned leathers in Michoacán, Mexico—the same region where Native Mexicans have been weaving leather huaraches since pre-Columbian times. Worn by farm workers for centuries because of their durability and breezy comfort in the heat, they eventually spread around the globe on the feet of surfers in the 1960s. If you’re looking for authentic, artisan-crafted huaraches—Chamulas are it.

Cancun

Chamula

Cancun$132.00
Cancun

Chamula

Cancun$132.00
  • Exclusive
Rio Grande - Exclusive

Chamula

Rio Grande - Exclusive$69.98 $143.00
Veracruz

Chamula

Veracruz$76.98 $154.00
Women's Sayulita

Chamula

Women's Sayulita$84.98 $143.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon