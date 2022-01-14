Search Icon

Agave’s pretty damn special—it thrives in one of the harshest climates on earth and is the sole reason we’re able to enjoy two of our favorite spirits: tequila and mezcal. After chatting with our pals at Chaco, we thought it was high time to give a nod to the intrepid desert plant, with our latest collab. Introducing the Chaco x Huckberry Agave collection: a custom version of their all-terrain Z1 sandals and their extra comfy Chilo slides that feature an agave-inspired design across Chaco’s trademark webbing. Ready for campsites, biergartens, backyards, and beyond, these limited-edition sandals are riding shotgun on all our warm-weather adventures.

