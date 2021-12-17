Hailing from the South, Billy Moore brings us some of the most unique and downright handsome leather belts we’ve ever slung through our loops. Starting up his one-man business, Cause and Effect, down in Asheville, North Carolina, Billy handcrafts each strap and buckle with a rugged process he calls “beatin’ ‘em up.” All the premium leather is sourced from American tanneries, and once it’s all stripped it out, he’ll soak ‘em in rivers, beat ‘em on rocks, and leave ‘em out to dry in the sun. It’s not an exact science, but each belt ends up with a completely one-of-a-kind texture and durable comfort you’d typically only get after years of use.