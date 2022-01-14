There ain’t many machines in existence where you could just find one lying dormant for decades, and watch its battle-scarred visage spring to life with a gentle shake. Maybe that’s what makes automatic watches so cool, and the vintage-inspired collection by Carpenter Watches in Brooklyn so special. Here, we have a new, limited series of handsome timekeepers fresh off the bench with the most dependable components in the business; stuff like 316L stainless steel cases and “old school” box-type acrylic crystal paired with the hard-working ETA 2824-2—basically the Toyota Landcruiser of automatic watch movements.





It’s that reliability, combined with Carpenter’s knockout mid-century charm that collectively draw the inevitable comparison to the titans of vintage watches —the sort your pops might have bought for a week’s worth of pay in ‘72. So as you pick a Brooklyn Gent up off the desk and give it a shake, you might realize as we did that Carpenter represents not only a pitch-perfect homage to some of history’s greatest timekeepers, it’s also a return to the simple truth that there’s no reason for a man’s first “nice watch” to be anything but an instrument of great quality, and a faithful adventure companion for life.