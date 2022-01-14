Caputo & Co. makes the detail. Y'know, the thing that accents the watch that matches the belt that marries the shirt and pants that show you've been paying attention in class. Point being, because the details matter to guys like us, these handsome bracelets are the perfect way to tie it all together. We’re especially keen on how every Caputo bracelet starts with rich, locally sourced leather, sustainably produced with fair trade standards in Central America. Then, each bracelet makes its way back to New York City where Alex Caputo himself finishes them with even finer details like waxed cord and brass hardware for a timeless look that’ll perfectly complement the subtle style statement you’re looking to make.