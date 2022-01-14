Like many Huckberry stories, the story behind Capsule’s full-grain leather wallets began with a smarter way to do something — specifically, a smarter way to carry all of your cards and cash in your wallet. Whereas some minimal wallets trade convenience for a slim profile, Capsule’s manage to be lean and mean while handily accommodating all your cash, credit cards, transit passes, and business cards. So while we’re tempted to compare these wallets to clown cars, or maybe black holes, we can’t blame their carrying prowess on, uh, circus magic or anything involving an “event horizon” — instead, it’s their tidy organization and smart design that get the job done. Pockets on the inside and outside let you keep your frequently-used cards handy while letting you stash as many as you want on the interior (up to 20). Capsule’s signature “Cashstrap” holds enough bills to impress the likes of the Monopoly Man. Then there are the Accomplice and Diplomat wallets with zippers that tighten everything up into a profile so slim, it’ll be tough to feel in your back pocket. Isn’t it time to boost your wallet IQ?