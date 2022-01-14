It takes more than just an iconic frame profile for a pair of sunglasses to stand the test of time. Introducing Capital Eyewear’s brand new premium Japanese acetate collection, constructed and hand-finished locally here in San Francisco on a level of homegrown quality you’d be very hard-pressed to find anywhere. Sunglasses are an art of subtle lines and thoughtful details, evident in each pair that leaves Capital’s studio. From cutting frames out of each sheet of acetate in-house and fitting them with optically-correct Carl Zeiss lenses, to the etched printing on each frame and lens, Capital have found ways to quietly innovate on one of the most important staples in your wardrobe. The new acetate collection joins Capital’s best-selling wooden frames like the walnut Bonnie / Clyde and Harris styles. One of our favorites is the positively effortless Forrest in rich Havana Tortoise acetate. Each pair of Capital sunglasses ships in its own locally-made, genuine leather case and cleaning cloth.